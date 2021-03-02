Ragin’ Cajuns Defeat Bulldogs 7-2 to Sweep Season Series vs LA Tech

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team defeated Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night 7-2, sweeping the season series.

With plenty of depth comes plenty of options. Each game has had a different starting lineup. Tonight's looked like this.

Connor Cooke got the start, making his third appearance of the season. His comfort level was evident, as he finished the night with 88 pitches, throwing 5.0 innings, striking out five, allowing 5 hits and 3 walks, earning his first win of the season.

"I thought he pitched his butt off tonight," said coach Matt Deggs of Cooke. "If you noticed his tempo tonight, he wasn't so jazzed up. He pitched like a starter tonight."

A big moment came in the top of the 5th. The Bulldogs loaded the bases. Deggs kept Cooke on the mound and was rewarded for it.

Conor Angel, Brandon Talley and Jason Nelson came out of the bullpen to help keep the Bulldogs offense in check.

Louisiana Tech is a strong hitting team, batting .329 on the season. In their two games versus Louisiana, they batted .161.

"That's a good ballclub," said Deggs of Louisiana Tech. "I'm really proud of our guys. Those are two good wins against a team that's a regional team."

Offensively, utility player CJ Willis started at first base tonight. He also tied a school record with 3 doubles.

"I'm feeling really loose right now, just hitting the ball well," explained Willis, a transfer from LSU and native of Ruston.

Being able to play multiple positions in the field is a valuable commodity, as Willis has started at several spots in the field over the first 9 games this season.

"I love playing all around," said Willis. "The more positions you play, the better chance you have to see the field."

Deggs often compares Willis to former major leaguer Mark McLemore, who played 19 seasons in the big leagues at multiple positions, retiring when Willis was only 4 years old.

"Coach Deggs actually had me research him and tell him what I learned about him," said Willis. "Also, Mark (McLemore) played for the Rangers, and that's my dad's favorite team, so my dad was already a fan of his."

Willis is batting .444 in 18 at bats this year.

"What a great night for CJ," added Deggs. "When he's playing he's contributing, and when he's not playing he's contributing. That's the best thing I can say about him."

Louisiana starting catcher Drake Osborne left the contest after popping his shoulder out of socket, something he's done in the past.

"We were able to get it (the shoulder) back in," Deggs said. "Once he gets over some soreness, he should be back."

With the win, Louisiana improves to 7-2 on the season.

They travel to Lake Charles Wednesday evening for a matchup against McNeese State (4-3). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00, with radio pregame beginning at 5:30 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

Best Nicknames in MLB History

Iconic Theme Songs That Have Stood the Test of Time

The 9 Ragin' Cajun Football Seniors Returning In 2021

Saints Key Free Agents Heading into the 2021 Off-Season