Ragin’ Cajuns Center Shane Vallot Named to Rimington Award Watch List
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun center Shane Vallot is described by his teammates as the funniest guy on the team.
They also point out he's a heck of a football player.
Vallot, a Lafayette native and Comeaux High alum, was named to the 2021 Rimington Award Watch List on Friday.
Vallot earned a spot on the 2020 Rimington Watch List last season, and lands back on it again.
The Rimington Award is given annually to the nation's top center.
Vallot, a redshirt junior, has started every game at center for Louisiana the last two seasons and earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2020.
At Comeaux, Vallot was a two-sport standout, competing in wrestling as well as football.
As a prep football player for the Spartans, Vallot was honored as an All-State, All-Acadiana, and First Team All-District performer as a senior in football.
Off the field, Vallot is one of the program's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representatives and a member of Louisiana Football's Leadership Council.