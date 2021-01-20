Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Schedule Released

Trying to create a schedule in college sports has been a bit tricky, to say the least amidst a pandemic and after having the 2020 baseball season cut short the Ragin' Cajuns were going to do everything in their power to put something together.

On Wednesday, they finally released their 2021 schedule that will certainly be subject to change because of COVID. But, for now, here it is in all its glory according to Ragin' Cajuns Baseball on Twitter:

A couple of the games that stick out are a few right off the bat for UL as they'll be tested out of the game against in-state rivals. They open on the road with a set against Tulane then get two big home games where you know the Tigue would be jam-packed and rocking if COVID wasn't a thing against Louisiana Tech and then welcoming in LSU.

Another weekend set that should be fun is at home early in the season against a typically good Houston Baptist squad. Then, the next week they'll head into another showdown with an SEC opponent in Mississippi State which will be good.

Finally, to round things out before they get to conference play they'll host a weekend series against the Horned Frogs of TCU who always field a competitive team.

The home Sun Belt Conference games they have this season are:

Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State

Texas State

Troy

The road Sun Belt Conference games they have are:

ULM

South Alabama

Little Rock

UT-Arlington

Should be a fun season, let's hope we can get as many games in as possible and everyone stays safe and healthy.

