Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Comes Up Short In Doubleheader At Sam Houston State

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team dropped two close games in Huntsville on Saturday versus Sam Houston State.

After Friday night's matchup was delayed due to fog, the two teams were forced to play a doubleheader today, beginning at 3:00.

In both games, Louisiana held a late lead, only to see Sam Houston State walk-off with victories in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Starting pitcher Austin Perron fared well in game 1, tossing 6 complete innings for Louisiana, giving up 3 earned runs on 6 hits, heading to the dugout with a 3-1 lead.

In the 7th, Louisiana added 2 more runs behind a Handsome Monica RBI single and a Bearkats wild pitch.

Up 5-1, the Cajuns lead was trimmed to 1 in the bottom of the 7th as Sam Houston State's Clayton Harp nailed a 3 run homer.

Two innings later, with the game tied at 5 in the bottom of the 9th, Harp hit a walk-off 2 RBI homer.

Offensively, Louisiana earned 8 hits in the game 1 loss, then followed up with 13 hits in game 2 defeat. Handsome Monica finished the day with 6 hits (3 in each game), and 2 home runs in the later game.

Despite the strong offense and an outstanding performance on the mound from Dalton Horton (6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER), the Cajuns came up just short again.

Leading 6-0 after 7 and a half innings, the Bearkats began their comeback with 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th, all unearned due to wild pitches and an error by Louisiana.

The Cajuns added 2 runs in the top of the 8th, but Sam Houston tied it with a 3 run homer by Gavin Johnson to tie the game at 8 heading into the 9th.

A wild pitch by Brandon Young ended it, and Louisiana fell to 1-5 on the young season with the loss.

The Cajuns will attempt to avoid the sweep tomorrow in game 3 of the weekend series. First pitch is set for 1:00pm, with pregame beginning at 12:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, kpel965.com and the KPEL 965 app.