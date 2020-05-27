Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Ast. Coach Jake Wells Becoming a Cajun

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jake Wells, an assistant coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team specializing in hitting but he'll jokingly caution you about calling him a "big-time hitting guy" as he feels he's just scratching the surface being around Matt Deggs.

A native of Texas and a self renowned southern boy, Wells has bounced around a few different places in his time in baseball. He was an All-State catcher for Devine High School in Texas and went on to play at several different college programs. He began at Blinn College in Texas, then to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama, and finally ending up at the University of Montevallo and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and health promotions.

Now, how did he end up in Louisiana and more specifically at UL? On Tuesday, I had coach Wells on The Word With G to discuss how he ended up here, working with the late great coach Robe, his hitting philosophies, meshing with coach Deggs, and more.

For those of you who don't know, Wells came from Campbell but his ties to the state of Louisiana came from his time spent coaching a pretty successful program at Louisiana Tech. While working for Tech, Wells would cross paths with Tony Robichaux and other coaches on the UL staff, that's how he was first introduced to the Ragin' Cajuns and what they brought to the table.

Here's the full conversation I had with Jake Wells:

