Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Adds INF From Cal State Fullerton

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are definitely going to need some options when it comes to who is going to fill the big shoes of shortstop Hayden Cantrelle. Then, there's also trying to replace the incredible glove of Jonathan Windham as well as the versatility of Tremaine Spears and Justin Greene.

It seems as though they've added an infielder from a major college baseball program in Cal State Fullerton in the form of Brett Borgogno.

Borgogno is a right-handed hitter, 5'10" 165lbs, who's set to be a junior or a senior this coming season depending on how he's viewed after the cancellation of the 2020 season.

The Chino Hills, CA native has hit .223 in his Fullerton career, scored 51 runs, 44 RBIs, 18 doubles, one triple, and three home runs. He will need to work on his approach to increase his average but the production and aggressiveness at the dish seem to be there which you know Matt Deggs and company love.

Here's what Borgogno had to say about his decision to transfer here to UL via his Instagram account:

A new chapter indeed as well as I'm sure a bit of a culture shock is soon to come for Brett, congrats, and look forward to having you here in Cajun Country.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook