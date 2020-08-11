Ragin’ Cajuns Announce Partnership With Branding Expert Jeremy Darlow

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun athletic department is partnering with branding expert/consultant Jeremy Darlow, the school announced today.

Darlow, a two-time best-selling author will teach UL student-athletes in an on-line course calledThe DARLOW Rules.

The purpose of the course is to aid student-athletes in building their personal brands.

“You hear about #cULture often with the Ragin’ Cajuns, whether on social media or when you’re there in Louisiana,” Darlow said in a statement. “That attitude is an element in the personal brand-building process I’m looking forward to teaching to Louisiana’s student-athletes, helping them springboard into their respective futures. The University and athletic department have dedicated themselves to impacting the lives of their student-athletes, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that process.”

Darlow has worked with other athletic departments such as Michigan, Nebraska Notre Dame, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Wisconsin, in addition to world-famous athletes Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Lionel Messi, Kris Bryant, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and others.

“The opportunity for our athletic department to partner with Jeremy Darlow coincides perfectly with our mission of providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes,” Louisiana Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said in a press release. “Jeremy is a best-selling author and leading expert in the sports marketing field, and his expertise on brand building will benefit our student-athletes now during their time as Ragin’ Cajuns and into the future as they begin their professional careers.”

Louisiana is the first athletic department in the state to partner with Darlow.