Ragin’ Cajuns Add Iowa State to 2020 Football Schedule

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have added the Iowa State Cyclones to their 2020 football schedule on Wednesday to fill a void when the Mountain West Conference announced this week that they're postponing the 2020 football season.

The game will be played September 12th when the Cajuns were scheduled to host Wyoming, instead, they'll head to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa for a non-conference match-up.

This will be the first time these two programs will meet in their histories according to the press release put out by the athletic department. In addition, it'll be the first time Louisiana squares off against a Big 12 opponent since they took on Kansas State September 7th, 2013.

It'll be good to see the Cajuns face a Power 5 Conference opponent this season after their game later in the season against Missouri was canceled due to the SEC transitioning to a conference only schedule in 2020.

The season will open September 5th as UL will host the McNeese State Cowboys at Cajun Field, the time of the game is to be determined.

For the Cyclones, this will be their first game of the 2020 schedule.

During the 2019 season, Iowa State was 7-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12. They faced off against #14 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl and lost 33-9.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook