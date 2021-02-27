Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball Wins First Conference Championship in School History

Louisiana completely dominated Little Rock on Senior Day, winning 60-32 in route to an outright Sun Belt Conference Championship, their first in school history.

Louisiana jumped out to a fast start and never looked back.

"I just thought we started off the game really well," said head coach Garry Brodhead. "We put 23 points on Little Rock in one quarter. Our start dictated the game. Our tempo and what we did. We were able to hold them to 13 points at half, and it was a great half."

Leading 35-13 at the half, the Cajuns cruised in the regular-season finale, securing the conference title.

"To come away with a victory and a conference championship for the first time in 50 years is big for our program," added Brodhead. "I'm excited for the kids. This is what it's all about."

A team that admittedly loves to celebrate, enjoyed cutting down the nets after today's win, which even led to coach Brodhead dancing.

"For the past few games, we've been getting him to dance lately," said senior Ty Doucet, who finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Fellow senior Jomyra Mathis led all UL scorers with 12, knowing her final contest at the Cajundome was a dream come true.

"Sophomore year, I may not have dreamed about something like this," explained Mathis. "Junior year, yes. This year, knowing what we had coming back (before the season started), I dreamt about a senior day like this."

A senior day that not only secured the regular-season conference title but extended the school-record win streak to 13, though the streak isn't something the team thinks about much.

"We're not worried about the winning streak," noted Doucet. "We're just worried about winning. Winning a championship."

The regular-season championship has been procured, but the conference tournament championship is the next goal in line.

"We have another step these kids really want to get done," said Brodhead. "To win a conference tournament and go to the NCAA tournament."

What's the key to doing it?

"Staying together," explained Mathis. "There's no one person. We have a team of players. What we're doing, it's got us this far."

Louisiana, the #1 seed in the West, will play Saturday in Pensacola in the second round of the conference tourney, needing 3 more wins to punch their ticket to the dance.

The Mascots of the Sun Belt