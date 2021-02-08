Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball Wins 9th Straight, Tops UTA 57-48

Nine wins in a row.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team is one of the hottest in the country, owners of the 7th longest active win streak in the NCAA D1 with 9.

The latest victory came Monday afternoon when the Ragin' Cajuns top the UT-Arlington Mavericks 57-48.

Ty Doucet led the way with a game-high 21 points, going 9-11 from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns held the lead for all but 37 seconds of the game, when the Mavs briefly led by 2. It was tied after 3 quarters, but the Cajuns took over from there.

Louisiana shot 70% from the field in the 4th quarter, pulling away from UT-Arlington to procure their 9th consecutive victory.

With the win, Louisiana improves to 10-5 overall, and 9-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, and currently sit atop the Sun Belt standings.

Next up, Louisiana hosts ULM (2-14, 0-10) for a Thursday matinee at 3:00 pm, with pregame beginning at 2:45 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN 1420 app.

