Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball Wins 11th Straight to Extend School Record

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball overcame a 6 point deficit entering the 4th quarter on Saturday, coming back to defeat ULM in Monroe by the score of 64-59.

With the win, Louisiana (12-5, 11-1) extended their school-record winning streak to 11 games.

Louisiana bookended the game with a 20 point quarter in the first and fourth, leaning on a strong start and finish to propel them past the Warhawks.

Playing without Ty Doucet who was unavailable today due to a sprained ankle, the Ragin' Cajuns needed someone to step up in her absence, and they got it from Brandi Williams.

The junior from Lake Charles put together her best game of the season, going 9-15 from the field and 9-9 from the charity stripe to lead all scorers with a career-high 32.

On a day when the Cajuns have cold spells from the field, including a 2-9 third quarter in which they only scored 6 points, Williams's offense was the shot in the arm Louisiana needed to procure their 11th consecutive victory.

There were 7 lead changes, and the game still hung in the balance in the final seconds as ULM had an opportunity to tie with a 3 point play, but couldn't convert. Tamera Johnson came down with the rebound with 14 seconds left, helping the Cajuns hold on.

Next week, the Sun Belt leading Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns travel to UT-Arlington (11-6, 9-4) for a weekend series against the Mavericks.

