Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball to Face Colorado in WNIT

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball team's historic 50th anniversary season will continue this week when they compete in the Women's National Invitational Tournament.

UL will face off against Colorado in the first round of the WNIT this Friday at 2:00 pm in Memphis.

"Just looking at their records, they've got a lot of height," said Brodhead of Colorado, just minutes after learning the Buffalo would be the Ragin' Cajuns opponent. "I'm not too familiar with the team itself, but I know they've had a great season."

The Buffaloes feature five players 6'3 or taller and averaged 37 rebounds a game, 3 better than their opponent over the 20 games this season.

"They've beaten Stanford and USC," noted Brodhead. "They're a really good opponent. The matchup will be tough."

Colorado finished 6th in the PAC-12, going 10-10 on the season, with a win over #1 Stanford on January 17th.

It marks the second time in history the two programs will compete. Colorado defeated Louisiana 73-50 in 1993 on a neutral court in Nacogdoches, Texas.

"It's exciting to be in the WNIT and have an opportunity to play," said Brodhead.

Every team in the WNIT is guaranteed at least two games.

If a team loses their first game, they fall into a single-elimination consolation bracket. If a team wins their first game but loses any game after that, they are eliminated.

With a win over Colorado, Louisiana would face the winner of UT-Martin vs Nebraska in the second round at 5 pm on Saturday.

With a loss against Colorado, Louisiana would face the loser of UT-Martin vs Nebraska in the consolation bracket.

Coach Brodhead is excited his team, who won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference Championship, gets to play more basketball.

"It helps build a program (to continue playing)," said Brodhead. "Instead of having exit meetings, you have an opportunity to continue to improve."

