Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball Make History With 10th Straight Win

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team accomplished something today that had never been done in the 50-year history of the program.

Defeating ULM 65-51 on Thursday afternoon gave Louisiana their 10th consecutive victory, the longest win streak in program history.

The new school record surpasses the mark of 9 set by the team back in the 1987-88 season.

Louisiana faced adversity, as leading scorer Ty Doucet left the court 26 seconds into the game after spraining her ankle when she inadvertently stepped on another player's foot.

With Doucet absent, Makayia "Mae-Mae" Hallmon picked up the load on offense, scoring a career-high 24 points on 9-11 shooting from the field.

"(Doucet's injury) was kind of scary, because I really didn't know what kind of injury it was, and (I told myself) somebody has to step up and score tonight," explained Hallmon. "Nobody had to challenge me to do that. I took it upon myself to get it done."

Like the rest of her teammates, Hollman is happy to be on a team with a historical win streak.

"It feels great to be on the collegiate level and making history like that," added Hallmon.

The Ragin' Cajuns full-court press on defense gave ULM fits in the first half, and only one Warhawk finished in double-digits for the game.

"I think our defense is as good as it's been since I've been here," said Brodhead.

It's a special team, who improved to 11-5 on the season and sits atop the Sun Belt Conference standings at 10-1.

"They don't care who gets the credit," said Brodhead of his team. "They want to win. They want what's best for each player. The biggest thing is we're a good team. We may not have 3 or 4 people on the All-Conference team, but we're a good team that plays together."

Louisiana's next matchup is in Monroe on Saturday with another matchup against the ULM. Tip-off is at 1:00 pm, with pregame at 12:45 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app.

Will they have Ty Doucet back?

"I think she's gonna be alright," explained Brodhead. "It's just a sprain. I know they X-rayed her and it looked alright. I talked to her after the game and she said she'd be alright. I don't know (yet if she'll) be ready for Saturday."

