Ragin’ Cajun Womens Basketball Completes Sweep of Arkansas State

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team were playing their second game in less than 24 hours on Saturday, and looked as fresh and fiery as they did on Friday.

UL completed the season sweep of Arkansas State, winning 70-58, pulling away in the 4th quarter.

What was the key?

"Defense, defense, and defense," said coach Garry Brodhead. "We really locked in on that side of the ball, and it led to a nice run."

Good defense leads to good offense, and Louisiana shot well.

The 70 point output is the third most of the season, and highest in a conference game.

Four of the five starters reached double-figures, with Brandi Williams leading the way with 18 points, including an impressive 4-6 night from beyond the arc.

After having their previous two weekend series postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the opponents' programs, coach Brodhead and crew were happy to be back on the hardwood this weekend.

"I wasn't sure what to expect (in regards to rust), but we were ready to play," said Brodhead. "This team loves playing basketball."

At 3-1 in Sun Belt play, Louisiana currently sits atop the SBC West Division.

Louisiana (4-5, 3-1) continues their three-game road trip on Monday when they face off against Little Rock (6-5, 2-2). Tip-off is set for 5:30, with pregame beginning on ESPN1420, espn1420.com and the ESPN1420 app at 5:15.

