Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball Beats Little Rock to Win 12th Straight

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball extended their school-record win streak to 12, defeating Little Rock on Friday night 63-52.

With the win, Louisiana improves to 13-5 overall, and 12-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Planning on using a zone defense against the Trojans, coach Garry Brodhead changed his mind just before tip-off, electing to play man-to-man after Little Rock used a starting lineup they weren't anticipating.

However, after about 5 minutes, UL moved to the zone, and it worked.

"I probably should've just played zone right out the gate," admitted Brodhead. "That's what works for us against this team."

With a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, Ragin' Cajun guard Skyler Goodwin got aggressive on offense, consistently driving to the glass, creating scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates.

“That was the biggest part of the game, how aggressive she was (in the 2nd quarte)," said Brodhead of Goodwin's performance. "She did a great job and that helped (her teammates) get going.”

Goodwin led the team with 18 points and 4 rebounds, playing all 40 minutes.

Ty Doucet added 10 points and 9 boards, while Brandi Williams added 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Louisiana still needs a win tomorrow versus Little Rock to secure an outright regular-season conference championship, something Brodhead wants for his team, and the great players who have come through the program over the last 50 years.

"It's about the team. I want it for this team. I want it for this program," said Brodhead when asked about going for a conference championship tomorrow. "We're doing this for Kim (Perrot). We're doing this for Alyson Habetz. We're doing this for all the great players who have come through this program....and we won't be the last. We might be the first, but we won't be the last."

Senior day and a chance to win the conference title sets up a huge game tomorrow afternoon at the Cajundome in the regular-season finale.

Louisiana tips-off against Little Rock on Saturday at 4:00 pm, with radio pregame starting at 3:45 on TalkRadio960, talkradio960.com, and the TalkRadio960 app.

Best Places for a Fried Shrimp Po’boy in Acadiana

10 Commandments of Gumbo

Lies Cajuns Tell Themselves

Creative Things to Give Up For Lent