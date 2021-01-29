Ragin’ Cajun Women Top Texas State to Win 5th Straight

On a night when Ty Doucet scored her 1,000th point as a Ragin' Cajun, Skyler Goodwin sunk two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in the 4th quarter to break a tie, and Louisiana got 26 points from their bench, the most important stat for Garry Brodhead and his squad was the final score.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team defeated Texas State 62-60, earning their 5th win in a row.

Ty Doucet led the way in scoring for the home team, finishing with 14 points, and joining a prestigious club in the process.

Skyler Goodwin scored 13, while Alexandria Goodley came off the bench to score 9 on a 3-3 night from beyond the arc.

Louisiana's bench was a major factor, outscoring the Bobcats bench 26-4.

With the victory, the Cajuns improve to 6-5 on the season, and 5-1 in Sun Belt play. They currently lead the Sun Belt West Division with a half-game lead on UT-Arlington.

The Cajuns will look to make it 6 in a row tomorrow when they host Texas State for game 2 of the weekend series. Tip-off at the Cajundome is set for 4:00. Pregame begins at 3:30 on ESPN1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

