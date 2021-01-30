Break out the broom.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team earn their second consecutive conference sweep and 6th win in a row, defeating Texas State at the Cajundome on Saturday afternoon by the score of 66-60.

The "6-1" Brandi Williams is referring to is the Ragin' Cajuns record in Sun Belt play, good for first place in the West Division, and only a half-game behind Troy (7-1) for the best record in the conference overall.

Ty Doucet led the way in scoring with 15, while Williams added 13.

After becoming the 19th player in school history to score 1,000 or more points yesterday, Doucet became the third player in school history to record at least 100 blocks in her career.

Similar to Friday's win, Louisiana had a big edge with their bench.

The Cajun reserves outscored the Bobcat reserves 25-12.

Makayia Hallmon scored a dozen points off the bench, while the Cajuns were +21 when Alexandria Goodly was on the floor.

Louisiana remains at home next weekend as they host Arkansas State (9-5, 4-4) at the Cajundome, with the first game of the weekend series scheduled for 6:00 pm this Friday. Pregame begins at 5:45 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app.

