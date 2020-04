Ragin’ Cajun Ty Doucet Named 2nd Team All-Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball forward Ty'Reona Doucet picks up another postseason accolade today, earning a spot on the All-Louisiana team.

Doucet, a junior from Ville Platte, Louisiana, has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Second Team All-Louisiana squad.

Doucet finished the 2019-2020 season as the Ragin' Cajuns leading scorer (12.6 ppg) and rebounder (7.6 rpg), adding 39 blocks on the season.

LSWA Women's Basketball All-Louisiana Team

FIRST TEAM

Ayana Mitchell (LSU), R-Senior, Forward, Conyers, Ga.

DeAuja Thompson (LSU-Shreveport), Junior, Guard, Columbus, Ohio

Ava Jones (LSU-Eunice), Sophomore, Guard, Carencro, La.

Kelsey Thaxton (LSU-Alexandria), Sophomore, Guard, Many, La.

Krystal Freeman (Tulane), Junior, Forward, Pineville, La.

SECOND TEAM

Kaila Anthony (Loyola-New Orleans), G/F, Senior, Pflugerville, Texas

Ty’Reona Doucet (Louisiana), Junior, Forward, Ville Platte, La.

Rehema Franklin (New Orleans), Senior, Guard, New Orleans, La.

Khayla Pointer (LSU), Junior, Guard, Marietta, Ga.

Faustine Aifuwa (LSU), R-Junior, Center, Dacula, Ga.

THIRD TEAM

Amber Dixon (Louisiana Tech), Junior, Guard, Arlington, Texas

Damilola Balogun (McNeese State), Senior, Forward, Lagos Nigeria

ZyUnn Cormier (Louisiana College), Freshman, Guard, Duncanville, Texas

Justice Coleman (Grambling State), Junior, Guard, Baton Rouge, La

Alexandria Pollard (Bossier Parish CC), Sophomore, Center, Houston, Texas

HONORABLE MENTION

Kira Bonner, Northwestern State

Arsula Clark, Tulane

Ciera Daniels, LSU-Alexandria

Gara Beth Self, ULM

Celica Sterling, Southeastern Louisiana

Kendriana Washington, LSU-Alexandria

Asia Woods, New Orleans

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ayana Mitchell (LSU), DeAuia Thompson (LSU-Shreveport)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Awa Trasi (LSU)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

ZyUnn Cormier (Louisiana College)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jaime Gonzales (LSU-Eunice)