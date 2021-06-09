Ragin’ Cajun Softballer Ciara Bryan Named All-American

Lousiana Ragin' Cajun softball senior outfielder Ciara Bryan is coming with 87 base hits, the third-most in the country.

The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and First Team NFCA All-Central Region selection can add another honor to her bio.

Bryan has been named a 2nd-Team All-American by Softball America.

In addition to 87 base hits, she led the team in scored runs with 63, as well as stolen bases with 37.

She also ranked first on the team in extra-base hits with 21, hitting 10 doubles, 4 triples, and 7 home runs.

With a 17-game hitting streak and 39 game reached base streak in 2021, it's easy to see why Ciara Bryan is an All-American.

It's her second All-American honor this year. Just last week, she was named a Third-Team All-American by Justin's World of Softball.

Softball America began selecting an All-American team in 2019.

That season, Louisiana pitcher Summer Ellyson earned second-team honors, while catcher Julie Rawls was an honorable mention.

