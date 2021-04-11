Ragin’ Cajun Softball Takes Both Games of Sunday DH at Troy

The #14 Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun softball team began Sunday in second place in the Sun Belt Conference standings, one game behind the Troy Trojans.

By Sunday evening, they were in first place, winning both games of a doubleheader at Troy, taking game 1 by the score of 5-2, and procuring an 8-7 victory in game 2.

They have now won 16 games in a row, the last 9 which have come on the road.

As they have throughout the winning streak, Louisiana leaned on superb pitching Sunday.

Senior Summer Ellyson led the way in game 1, earning her 12th win of the season, allowing only 2 runs and a hit, fanning 7 batters in 7.0 inning pitched.

Kandra Lamb picked up her 14th win of the year in game 2, throwing 6.1 innings, striking out 8, allowing 3 earned runs on 4 hits.

After Casey Dixon allowed 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th, Summer Ellyson came in to shut the door and earn her second save of the season to close out game 2 and secure the series.

Offensively the Ragin' Cajuns finished the day with 18 hits (8 in game 1, 10 in game 2).

Justice Milz and Kendall Talley had 4 hits on the day, while Ciara Bryan and Kaitlin Alderink each had 3.

Milz and Bailey Currey each hit homers in game 2.

Louisiana (31-6, 13-1) will look to sweep the series on Monday at Troy (26-8, 10-2). Game 3 is set for 1:00 pm, with radio pregame at 12:45 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

