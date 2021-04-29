Ragin’ Cajun Softball Coach Glasco Talks Bama Series, Offense, Pitching, Preparing For a Future Regional & More [Audio]

The 13th ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball team is coming off a two-game series last weekend at #4 Alabama where they dropped both games.

Head coach Gerry Glasco, who joins me every week during the season on my morning show, talked this week about what can be learned from the series in Tuscaloosa, where the team must improve, the pitching of Summer Ellyson and Kandra Lamb, how to prepare for an NCAA Regional with several weeks of the regular season left, and much more.

Louisiana (35-9, 16-2) returns to the diamond this weekend for a Sun Belt Conference road series against Coastal Carolina (19-19, 7-11) for a doubleheader on Saturday and single game on Sunday.

The radio pregame show on Saturday begins at 11:45 am, with first pitch scheduled for noon on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

