Ragin’ Cajun Softball Coach Gerry Glasco Talks Ellyson, Alderink, Alabama Series & More [Audio]

The 14th ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball team saw their 17 game winning streak come to an end last weekend, but quickly rebounded to win another Sun Belt Conference series, taking games 2 and 3 from Texas State.

Louisiana has not dropped a conference series since the weekend of St. Patrick's Day in 2013.

Head coach Gerry Glasco, who joins me every Monday during the season on my morning show, talked to me today about the incredible weekend performance by pitcher Summer Ellyson, the play of Kaitlyn Alderink, the upcoming series at #3 Alabama, the regional type atmosphere in Tuscaloosa, why focus is the second to biggest key moving forward, and more.

Louisiana (34-7) returns to the diamond tomorrow afternoon against Louisiana Tech (14-22) at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The radio pregame show begins at 3:45, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

