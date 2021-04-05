Ragin’ Cajun Softball Coach Gerry Glasco on Win Streak, Team Health, Improved Pitching & More [Audio]

The 16th ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball team is on a 10 game winning streak.

What's been the biggest key?

Head coach Gerry Glasco, who joins me every Monday during the season on my morning show, answered this question and many more, including discussion of the recent play of Melissa Mayeau and Kaitlyn Alderink, the fatigue of a long road trip, and much more.

Louisiana begins a road trip of midweek games in Texas between today and Wednesday, beginning this afternoon at 2 p.m. with a doubleheader at Lamar in Beaumont.

The radio pregame show begins at 1:45 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app.

