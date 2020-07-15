Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior running backs Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell enter the 2020 season as one of the best duos in all of college football.

In 2019, the pair were a huge part of Louisiana's 3,604 rushing yards and rushing 42 rushing touchdowns, both single-season school records.

Today, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced both players have been named to the Doak Walker Preseason Watch List for the second straight year.

The Doak Walker Award is given after the season to the best running back in college football who also in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate.

Louisiana is currently scheduled to kickoff the 2020 season on September 5th at Cajun Field against McNeese State.

For ticket information, contact the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome, (337) 265-2170.