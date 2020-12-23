Ragin’ Cajun RB/KR Chris Smith Named 1st Team All-American

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun running back/kick returner Chris Smith added First-Team All-American honors to his growing list of postseason accolades.

Smith was already named a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Now he can add CBSSports First-Team All-American kick returner to the resume as well.

In addition, Smith was First Team All-Sun Belt Conference performer by the league and PFF as the kick returner spot.

Smith, a redshirt sophomore, compiled 572 kick return yards, which ranks seventh in the nation, to go along with two touchdowns.

A native of Louisville, Miss., Smith also accumulated 1,042 all-purpose yards this season.

Louisiana (9-1) has won six in a row, and will look to make it 7 to cap off the 2020 season. They return to action Saturday when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners (7-4) in the 2020 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.