Trailing by 10 late in the second quarter against UAB, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns needed a spark.

Running back/kick returner Chris Smith lit it.

For the second time on the 2020 season, Smith returned a kickoff for a touchdown, going 100 yards to paydirt, giving Louisiana momentum heading into halftime, in a game they would go on to win 24-20.

Smith finished the contest with 160 yards on four returns.

For his efforts, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week today.

It's the second time this season Smith earned the honor. The first was after week 1 when he returned a kickoff to paydirt against #23 Iowa State.

The last Ragin' Cajun to earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors was punter Daniel Cadona in 2014.