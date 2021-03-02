Ragin’ Cajun Pitcher Spencer Arrighetti Named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

In an announcement that surprises no one, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was named the Sun Belt Conference pitcher of the week today.

In last Tuesday's win against Louisiana Tech, Arrighetti threw 6.2 innings of one-hit baseball versus a Bulldogs team currently batting .329 on the season. He carried a no-hitter into the 7th inning, before giving up a single.

"It was a great pitching performance," said head coach Matt Deggs after the outing."As good as I've seen in a long time by a starter like that."



Arrighetti returned to the mound on Saturday, serving as a closer for the Cajuns, throwing the final 1.2 innings.

Arrighetti currently ranks first in the Sun Belt in ERA (0.00), and has 13 strikeouts.

Coach Deggs plans for Arrighetti to move into the weekend rotation. He is scheduled to start this Saturday versus Houston Baptist.

