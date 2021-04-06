Ragin’ Cajun OF Carson Roccaforte Named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun freshman Carson Roccaforte became the first player in school history to swipe five bases in a single game last Friday, one of several highlights from his impressive week on the diamond.

Today, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.

In addition to the single-game stolen base record, Roccaforte hit .471 in four games (all wins), collecting consecutive four-hit games as well.

His total hits (37) sits at 7th best in the Sun Belt, while his current batting average (.337) is 10th.

Roccaforte returns to the diamond tonight as Louisiana (17-11, 5-1) plays host to Nicholls State (13-13).

The two teams played earlier this season in Thibodeaux when the Cajuns topped the Colonels 9-8.

