Ragin’ Cajun Forward Tirus Smith Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun big man Tirus Smith announced on his Twitter profile last night he is leaving UL and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“I want to thank the University of Louisiana for their support of me throughout this past year. I want to thank the coaching staff for helping me grow to become a better man on and off the court. I’d also like to thank my teammates for holding me accountable for my actions and for sticking by side through it all. “After a lot of prayer and numerous talks with my family,” Smith added, “I that it will be best for me to enter the transfer portal. ... I wish the program and school nothing but the best, and I pray God be with you all.”

Smith spent one season with the Cajuns after transferring from Jones College, a Juco in Mississippi. Prior to his time at Jones, he played one year as a freshman at UTEP.

He worked his way into Louisiana's starting lineup in Mid-December, starting in 17 games last season, and appearing in 23 overall. He averaged 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

For disciplinary reasons, Smith was suspended for the last 6 games of the season.

Smith is the 5th Ragin' Cajun to enter the transfer portal, joining Javone Lowery, Calvin Temple, Jalen Johnson, and Kristian Lafayette.

Louisiana has acquired three players this offseason from the transfer portal to this point in small forward Jacobi Gordon (Cal), center Theo Akwuba (Portland), and guard Devin Butts (Mississippi State).