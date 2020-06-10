Ragin’ Cajun Football Players Stand United Against Racism [Video]

Several members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team put together a video, sharing thoughts on racial injustice, challenging all to stay united in the fight against racism.

The last two weeks in the United States has been filled with pain following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin ( knelt on his neck for 9 consecutive minutes, despite repeated pleas from Floyd of "Please", "I can't breathe", and "Don't kill me".

Video of the incident surfaced on social media, leading to protests around the country.

Four days after Floyd's death, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The protests have led to a larger conversation throughout the country about social injustice, police brutality, and systematic racism.