Ragin’ Cajun Football Holding Open Practice Sunday for Fan Fest

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football fans will get their first chance to see the 2021 team in person this weekend.

The Fall Sports Fan Fest is set for Sunday evenings, and the #23 ranked college football team is holding an open practice.

Gates open at Cajun Field at 5 pm. Fans must enter through Gate A.

Free t-shirts and posters will be given to those in attendance.

The open practice will take place from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Some concession stands will be open.

If you are attending, you're encouraged to wear a mask.

Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/UL Athletics

Louisiana enters the 2021 season with a preseason top 25 ranking for the first time in program history.

Coming off a historic 2020 season that ended with a #15 ranking, Louisiana football has a national spotlight on the program.

Coach Billy Napier and his team will kickoff the season on September 4th at #19 Texas.

