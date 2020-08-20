Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns football program has officially added two more games to their 2020 schedule, one road and one home, bringing the total number to 11.

Louisiana had several holes in their schedule following cancelations and alterations to the schedule.

As of now, the Cajuns will travel to Birmingham for a Friday night matchup with UAB on October 23rd.

Louisiana will host FCS school Central Arkansas out of the Southland Conference on Saturday, November 21st.

As of now, Louisiana's 2020 football schedule is as follows:

@ Iowa State 9/12

@ GAST 9/19

vs Ga Southern 9/26

@ App St 10/7 (Wednesday)

vs Coastal Carolina 10/17

@ UAB 10/23 (Friday)

@ Texas State 10/31

vs Arkansas State 11/5 (Thursday)

vs South Alabama 11/14

vs Central Arkansas 11/21

@ ULM 11/28