Ragin’ Cajun DE Joe Dillon Earns Male Comeback Player of the Year Award

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun redshirt senior defensive end Joe Dillon earned the Park Place Surgical Hospital Male Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year Award today.

After missing close to 2 years of football due to a hip injury, Dillon returned to the field in 2019 to led Louisiana in sacks (8), playing in all 14 games.

With 45 tackles, 7 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble to go with his team-high 8 sacks, Dillon was a major factor for a Ragin' Cajun team that won 11 games, setting a school single-season record.

FROM LOUISIANA RAGIN' CAJUNS' ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT

