First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference pitcher Connor Cooke led Louisiana this season with a 7-3 record and 2.04 ERA.

The sophomore right-hander joined me on my show this morning as he and his teammates continue preparation for the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Cooke opened up about his favorite pitch, the key to his improvement, his team-first mindset, the big difference from high school to college, pitching coach B.J. Ryan, his favorite movie, and much more.

Louisiana, who earned a 1 seed as a result of winning the Sun Belt West, is scheduled to face off against 6 seed Texas State Wednesday night at 7:00 from the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

