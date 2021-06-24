Ragin’ Cajun Coaches Marlin, Brodhead, Deggs, Glasco & Key Receive Contract Extensions

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics is extending the contracts of several coaches today.

Earlier this week, it was reported football coach Billy Napier would be receiving a raise and extension.

Five other coaches will also receive extensions, based on documents I obtained.

Head women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead gets a two-year extension. One of the extended years was contractually automatic after his team won the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship. The other year extended was an agreed-upon extension. Brodhead is now under contract with Louisiana through March 31st, 2024.

Head softball coach Gerry Glasco received an automatic one-year extension after his team won the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championship. His current deal is now set to expire on June 30th, 2026.

Head basketball coach Bob Marlin, head baseball coach Matt Deggs and head soccer coach Lance Key each agreed to a one-year rollover extension to their current contracts.

Marlin's contract now runs until March 21, 2023.

Degg's contract now runs until June 30, 2025.

Key's contract now runs until January 31, 2025.

Each would have their contracts automatically extended by one year if they win a regular-season conference championship, and/or a conference tournament championship, and/or make an NCAA Tournament. (Basketball, Baseball, or Women's Soccer).

All coach extensions are pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Governors Athletic Board committee today.

