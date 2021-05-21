Ragin’ Cajun Catcher Drake Osborn Named Buster Posey Award Semifinalist
In 2000, the Johnny Bench Award was created to honor the best catcher in Division I college baseball, as voted on by D1 coaches.
Two years ago, the award changed its name to the Buster Posey Award.
Posey, a former NL MVP, 6-time All-Star, and 3-time World Series Champion won the award back in 2008.
Yesterday, the award committee announced the 16 semifinalists for this year's honor, and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun catcher Drake Osborn made the cut.
Osborn is the second player in program history to be named a semifinalist for the prestigious award, joining former Ragin' Cajun standout and Triple A standout Danny Massiatte.
The senior is batting a team-best .338 on the season, and is on have more walks this season than strikeouts.
2021 Buster Posey Award Semifinalists
Eric Bigani JR UNLV
Drew Blakely JR Richmond
Henry Davis SO Louisville
Adrian Del Castillo SO University of Miami
Hayden Dunhurst SO Ole Miss
Braxton Fulford JR Texas Tech
Hunter Goodman SO Memphis
Wyatt Hendrie SO San Diego State
Coltyn Kessler SR Kentucky
Mat Nelson SO Florida State
Drake Osborne SR Louisiana
Straton Podaras SR Radford
CJ Rodriguez SO Vanderbilt
Logan Tanner FR Mississippi State
Andy Thomas SR Baylor
Nick Thornquist SR UTSA