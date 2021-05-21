In 2000, the Johnny Bench Award was created to honor the best catcher in Division I college baseball, as voted on by D1 coaches.

Two years ago, the award changed its name to the Buster Posey Award.

Posey, a former NL MVP, 6-time All-Star, and 3-time World Series Champion won the award back in 2008.

Yesterday, the award committee announced the 16 semifinalists for this year's honor, and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun catcher Drake Osborn made the cut.

Osborn is the second player in program history to be named a semifinalist for the prestigious award, joining former Ragin' Cajun standout and Triple A standout Danny Massiatte.

The senior is batting a team-best .338 on the season, and is on have more walks this season than strikeouts.

2021 Buster Posey Award Semifinalists

Eric Bigani JR UNLV

Drew Blakely JR Richmond

Henry Davis SO Louisville

Adrian Del Castillo SO University of Miami

Hayden Dunhurst SO Ole Miss

Braxton Fulford JR Texas Tech

Hunter Goodman SO Memphis

Wyatt Hendrie SO San Diego State

Coltyn Kessler SR Kentucky

Mat Nelson SO Florida State

Drake Osborne SR Louisiana

Straton Podaras SR Radford

CJ Rodriguez SO Vanderbilt

Logan Tanner FR Mississippi State

Andy Thomas SR Baylor

Nick Thornquist SR UTSA

