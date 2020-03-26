Louisiana Ragin' Cajun guard Mylik Wilson is coming off a freshmen basketball season with impressive per-game averages in scoring (11.5), rebounds (5.7), steals (2.3) and minutes played (34.2).

All were tops among freshmen in the Sun Belt Conference, and Wilson was deservingly named the Sun Belt Freshmen of the Year.

Today, Wilson was among 30 players nationally to earn a spot on the Kyle Macy All-American Freshmen team, as announced by CollegeInsider.com.

Wilson was one of only nine players in D1 basketball last season to average 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game.