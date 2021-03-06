Ragin’ Cajun Baseball Wins Two in Doubleheader vs Houston Baptist

Louisiana took the series by winning both games of Saturday's doubleheader against Houston Baptist, taking game one 5-2, and game two 4-1.

Ragin' Cajun pitching was tremendous, only giving up one earned run in each game.

"I thought it was a great day on the bump," said head coach Matt Deggs. "The two starters did a great job, and the bullpen guys came in and did their job. That's a good team (Houston Baptist Huskies) that makes you earn it."

Hayden Durke (2-0) earned the victory in game one, while Spencer Arrighetti (2-0) procured the win in game two.

"I probably could've left Hayden in there. He could've gone the distance had I let him," said Deggs. "And as funny as it may sound, this was probably the toughest outing for Spence (Arrighetti). They made me earn everything today. They're a good hitting ballclub. At the end of the day, that helps make me a better player. They swung at everything."

Louisiana never trailed on Saturday, though the Huskies kept things tight in both contests.

Houston Baptist finished with 3 hits in game one and 5 hits in game two.

For Louisiana, they tallied 10 hits in game one, and 8 in game two.

Anthony Catalano, Ben Fitzgerald, and Carson Roccaforte hit homers in the first game, while Connor Kimple nailed a home run in the second contest of the day.

"The hitters were able to take advantage," noted Deggs. "I like to be able to lengthen the field (with that kind of power) and drag mistakes out of the bullpen, and I like to be able to take extra bases. We stole several bases today."

With the victories, Louisiana improves to 9-3, while the Huskies fall to 1-8.

Louisiana looks to sweep the series against Houston Baptist on Sunday at Russo Park.

"I've always said playing those guys is like going to the dentist and getting a tooth extracted, it doesn't feel good until it's over," said Deggs of the Huskies. "We'll need to get a good night of sleep. They're a tough team."

First pitch is scheduled for 1:00, with radio pregame beginning at 12:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL app.

