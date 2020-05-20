Ragin’ Cajun Baseball Coach Matt Deggs ESPN 1420 Interview [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head baseball coach Matt Deggs joined me on the show this morning, opening up about what his daily routine has been like during the coronavirus pandemic, how much he's missing college baseball season and more.

This week, I've been focusing on the 2014 Ragin' Cajun baseball team, one in which Deggs was an assistant coach.

It was his final season with Louisiana as an assistant, as he took the head coaching job at Sam Houston State the following year, before returning as head coach of the Ragin' Cajuns in July.

Deggs also shared why he's excited about next season's roster and reminisces about the special 2014 Ragin' Cajun team, sharing a few stories he'd never told before about that roster.