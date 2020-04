Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics, Dr. Bryan Maggard, joined me on the airwaves Thursday morning for a 1 on 1 interview.

Maggard opened up about the current daily routine of the job, preparing various models for what the college sports landscape may look like following the pandemic, the letter G5 commissioners sent to NCAA President Mark Emmert, what other ADs are saying, family traditions and much more.