Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Director Dr. Bryan Maggard ESPN 1420 Interview [Audio]

Dr. Bryan Maggard, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics, joined me on ESPN 1420 this morning for an interview, dishing on the latest from without in UL athletic department.

We covered ground on ticket refunds, ticket renewals, scheduling future opponents, working with Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, the shape of the athletic budget, and much more.

ESPN1420 · The Great S.C.O.T.T Show: Ragin' Cajuns AD Dr. Bryan Maggard 5-1-20