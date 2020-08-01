Ragin’ Cajun Assistant Coach D.J. Looney Passes Away At Age 31

It is with great sadness we report the passing of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun assistant offensive line coach D.J. Looney. He was 31 years old.

The Louisiana Athletic Department released the following statement on Looney's passing:

"The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

Looney, 31, was entering his third season on staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns, working specifically with the offensive line.

At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends, and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers."

Looney helped coach a Louisiana offensive line that produced two NFL draft picks last spring in Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, and blocked for one of the top rushing attacks in the country last season.

A former player at Mississippi St., Looney began his coaching career there as an offensive graduate assistant in 2011, and returned to the Bulldogs, fulltime, as tight ends coach last year.

In between his stops at Mississippi St., Looney spent the 2016 season serving as an offensive graduate assistant at Georgia, after holding the position of tackles and tight ends coach at Central Arkansas for two seasons, from 2014-15.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Looney was the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College in 2012 and 2013.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Looney's family and loved ones at this time.