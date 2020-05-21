Ragin’ Cajun Alum Tyler Girouard Talks 2014 Team, His 7 Years With the Program, Robe’s Impact & More [Audio]

A team with a lot of characters, beards, alphas, grit, and toughness, Louisiana ended the regular season of 2014 as the unanimous #1 team in the country in every major college baseball poll.

While the season ended in heartbreaking fashion to Ole Miss in the Super Regionals, it remains a team discussed frequently amongst Ragin' Cajuns fans and one that'll never be forgotten.

Tyler Girouard, a redshirt junior that season, spent the bulk of the season a DH as he dealt with an injury. He batted .324, and was one of eight players who batted .300 or better that season.

Girouard grew up following Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball, then went on to spend 7 years with the program, first as a player, then as a grad assistant.

He joined me on the show this morning, sharing memories of his time with the team, the 2014 season, lessons he learned from coach Robe, and more.