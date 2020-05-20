Ragin’ Cajun Alum Carson Baranik Talks 2014 Season, Robe Memories & More [Audio]

In 2014, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team turned in an unforgettable season.

A team with a lot of characters, beards, alphas, grit, and toughness, Louisiana ended the regular season of 2014 as the unanimous #1 team in the country in every major college baseball poll.

While the season ended in heartbreaking fashion to Ole Miss in the Super Regionals, it remains a team discussed frequently amongst Ragin' Cajuns fans and one that'll never be forgotten.

Pitcher Carson Baranik led the team in wins with 11, beginning and ending the season as the Saturday starter.

In only one season at Louisiana, Baranik made a big impact on the diamond, and in turn, the program made a big impact on him.

Baranick shares the impact coach Robe had on his life, how UL gave him a second chance, the 2014 season, life after baseball, and more.