Ragin’ Cajun Alum Caleb Adams Talks Career, 2014 Team, Robe’s Impact & More [Audio]

Former Ragin' Cajun outfielder Caleb Adams found his way to UL by way of Juco ball and immediately made a big impact.

Leading the team in batting average in 2014 (and third in 2013), his play on the diamond spoke for itself, and he was drafted by the Anaheim Angels in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Adams spends time today coaching the Louisiana Knights (youth baseball), taking so many lessons taught to him through the sport of baseball and passing it down.

He joined me on my show last Friday, reflecting on his career at UL, the special 2014 season, how minor league ball made him appreciate college ball more, the impact coach Tony Robichaux had on his life, coaching youth baseball now and much more.