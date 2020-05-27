Ragin’ Cajun Alum Todd Lott Talks Rookie Ball, His YouTube Series, Robe’s Impact & More [Audio]

Nearly a year ago, Todd Lott wrapped up his third season with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team and was waiting to get a call during the MLB draft.

The call came in the 9th round when the St. Louis Cardinals selected him.

It wasn't the first time Lott was drafted, as the Cincinnati Reds took him in the 20th round of the 2016 draft following Lott's high school career at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida.

However, this time was different. Lott knew he was leaving to play minor league ball and continue his pursuit of making it to the MLB.

I caught up with Lott on my show this morning, discussing his season in minor league rookie ball, his time at UL, getting drafted by the Cardinals, staying in baseball shape during quarantine, his YouTube series, the impact Robe had on his life and more.

