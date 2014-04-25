R.I.P. “Big” Dave Thibodeaux

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we report our friend & co-worker, "Big" Dave Thibodeaux, passed away Friday at the age of 63 from a heart attack.

Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Rose, and Dave's entire extended family. He had deep roots in the community, and was beloved by so many.

Dave hosted "Big Time Sports Talk" every Sunday morning from 10am to noon with Mike Bernard. In addition, he has worked as a color commentator on St. Martin Parish football and basketball games, as well as Lafayette Christian Academy basketball. He also sat in with Kevin Foote on "Footenotes" every Wednesday morning, and made periodic appearances on all local shows from ESPN1420. Dave was a man of many talents, working hard to cover the sports he loved.

Please keep Dave's friends and family in your prayers.