Quirky Celebrations in July
Can you believe we made it halfway through this crazy year already? 2020 has zapped a lot of the fun out of our everyday lives, and that's such a shame. Things we traditionally look forward to doing are pretty much gone until next year. Birthday parties, festivals, live music events - all on pause for the time being. But, we can still manage to celebrate in our own special ways.
Mental Floss brought my attention to some cool, fun, and quirky days to observe in the month of July. Let's be honest, we need a little sunshine in our lives right now, so check out some of my favorites below. And have a great July, y'all!
- July 1 - National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day
- July 2 - World UFO Day
- July 3 - Beginning of the Dog Days of Summer
- July 3-9 - Be Nice to New Jersey Week
- July 4 - Sidewalk Egg Frying Day
- July 6 - International Kissing Day
- July 7 - Father-Daughter Talk a Walk Together Day
- July 10 - Teddy Bear Picnic Day
- July 10 - Don't Step on a Bee Day
- July 11 - World Population Day
- July 13 - National French Fries Day
- July 13 - National Embrace Your Geekness Day
- July 14 - National Nude Day
- July 18 - National Woodie Wagon Day
- July 20 - National Get Out of the Doghouse Day
- July 22 - Rat Catchers Day
- July 24 - National Drive Thru Day
- July 24 - Cousins Day
- July 27 - Bagpipe Appreciation Day
- July 27 - Walk on Stilts Day
- July 29 - National Lasagna Day
- July 30 - National Chili Dog Day
- July 31 - National Talk in an Elevator Day