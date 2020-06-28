Quirky Celebrations in July

Can you believe we made it halfway through this crazy year already? 2020 has zapped a lot of the fun out of our everyday lives, and that's such a shame. Things we traditionally look forward to doing are pretty much gone until next year. Birthday parties, festivals, live music events - all on pause for the time being. But, we can still manage to celebrate in our own special ways.

Mental Floss brought my attention to some cool, fun, and quirky days to observe in the month of July. Let's be honest, we need a little sunshine in our lives right now, so check out some of my favorites below. And have a great July, y'all!