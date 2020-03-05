Quayde Hawkins Offered By UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from the state of Georgia to one of their future recruiting classes.

Quayde Hawkins, a quarterback who currently attends Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge, Georgia, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound Hawkins is currently a junior in high school and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Hawkins has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Ole Miss, Georgia St., Troy, UAB, and WKU.