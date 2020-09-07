Quarterback Josh McCown Makes NFL History Due To New NFL Rule

Who is the oldest player to ever sign with an NFL practice squad?

The answer is 41-year old quarterback Josh McCown, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad yesterday.

McCown, who started for the Eagles in their playoff game in January due to injuries at the position, has 18 years of NFL experience.

In the past, an NFL practice squad could only consist of players who had two or less accrued NFL seasons.

After the recent CBA agreement between the players and owners, NFL practice squads were increased from 10 to 16 players, and six of the practice squad players can have any amount of accrued seasons.

Not a bad gig for McCown, who won't have to leave his home in Texas unless he's called up to the active roster.